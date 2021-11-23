US Markets
QIWI

Russia's Qiwi upgrades 2021 outlook, sees adjusted net profit decline of 10-15%

Contributor
Anna Rzhevkina. Reuters
Published

Russian payment services provider Qiwi upgraded its forecast on Tuesday due to volume growth in money remittances and financial services.

The company now expects adjusted net profit to decrease 10- 15% in 2021 compared to a previous forecast of 15-30% decline year-on-year.

Qiwi said its third-quarter adjusted net profit fell 17.4% year-on-year to 2.71 billion roubles ($36.21 million).

($1 = 74.8330 roubles)

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina. Editing by Louise Heavens)

QIWI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

