Russia's Qiwi upgrades 2021 outlook, sees adjusted net profit decline of 10-15%

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russian payment services provider Qiwi QIWI.O upgraded its forecast on Tuesday due to volume growth in money remittances and financial services.

The company now expects adjusted net profit to decrease 10- 15% in 2021 compared to a previous forecast of 15-30% decline year-on-year.

Qiwi said its third-quarter adjusted net profit fell 17.4% year-on-year to 2.71 billion roubles ($36.21 million).

($1 = 74.8330 roubles)

