Russia's Qiwi Q1 profit boosted by services for self-employed

May 20 (Reuters) - Russian payment services provider Qiwi QIWI.O said on Thursday its first-quarter adjusted net profit grew 18% year-on-year as development of services for the self-employed offset losses from restrictions imposed by the central bank.

In December, Russia's central bank put some restrictions on Qiwi Bank, part of the wider Qiwi group, including suspending or limiting most types of payments to foreign merchants and money transfers to prepaid cards from corporate accounts.

Qiwi said the restrictions have substantially decreased its volumes, mainly in e-commerce, and will continue to adversely affect the results of its Payment Services Segment.

Its adjusted net profit was 2.06 billion roubles ($27.97 million), while net revenue fell 18% to 5.16 billion roubles.

"In our core payment services business, we continue to focus on the development of the products and services we offer in our key niches, primarily the digital entertainment industry, the self-employed market, and money remittances," Qiwi Chief Executive Officer Boris Kim said.

The company recommended a dividend of $0.22 per share and confirmed a target dividend payout ratio of at least 50% of the group's adjusted net profit for 2021.

Qiwi reiterated the guidance for this year. It expects net profit to decline 15-30% in 2021 and net revenue to decrease by 15% to 25% year-on-year.

Moscow-listed GDRs in Qiwi QIWIDR.MM rose 0.5% after the results.

($1 = 73.6500 roubles)

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((anna.rzhevkina@tr.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.