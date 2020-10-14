Russia's Q3 GDP growth seen at 4-5% Q/Q - cenbank

The Russian economy grew by 4-5% in the third quarter in seasonally adjusted terms compared with the second quarter when it took a hit from the new coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said in a report on macroeconomic trends on Wednesday.

New possible restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic could boost deflationary risks, the central bank said ahead of its rate-setting meeting on Oct. 23.

The rouble weakening will filter into consumer prices within a quarter or two, the central bank said.

