Russia's Q3 GDP growth seen at 4-5% Q/Q - cenbank

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Russian economy grew by 4-5% in the third quarter in seasonally adjusted terms compared with the second quarter when it took a hit from the new coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said in a report on macroeconomic trends on Wednesday.

New possible restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic could boost deflationary risks, the central bank said ahead of its rate-setting meeting on Oct. 23.

The rouble weakening will filter into consumer prices within a quarter or two, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya Editing by Gareth Jones)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.