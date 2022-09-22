Russia's Putin, Saudi Crown Prince praise OPEC+, says Kremlin

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke on Thursday and praised efforts within the OPEC+ framework, confirming their intention to stick to existing agreements, the Kremlin said.

In a statement, it also said the two men had discussed ways the two countries could cooperate to ensure stability in the global oil market. In late July the two nations said they remained committed to the OPEC+ agreement to preserve market stability and balance supply and demand.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese)

