Russia's Putin requests proposals for Rosneft's gas exports to Europe

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to work out proposals by March 1 on annual supplies of 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas exports to Europe by energy giant Rosneft ROSN.MM, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Rosneft has long sought to make inroads into the lucrative natural gas market in Europe. Currently, Kremlin-controlled Gazprom GAZP.MM holds exclusive rights to export Russian natural gas via pipelines.

