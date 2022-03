March 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to nominate central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina for another term, a document on the Lower House of Parliament's website showed on Friday.

The Lower House of Parliament, or Duma, will consider the proposal on March 21, the document said.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

