Russia's Putin meets military top brass to discuss Ukraine war

Credit: REUTERS/TURAR KAZANGAPOV

November 10, 2023 — 12:50 am EST

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday discussed the war in Ukraine with his military top brass including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Staff Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff.

Pictures released by the Kremlin showed Putin at meeting with Shoigu, Gerasimov and General Sergei Rudskoy, head of the General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, at the southern military grouping's headquarters in Rostov.

"The supreme commander in chief was shown new models of military equipment," the Kremlin said. "The head of state heard reports on the progress of the special military operation."

Putin last month visited the military headquarters in Rostov, where Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin began a failed mutiny in June.

Reuters
