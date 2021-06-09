Russia's Putin launches Amur gas processing plant

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link on Wednesday launched the Amur gas processing plant which will help supply natural gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline.

The plant will also help raise Russia's share of the global market for helium.

The plant in Russia's Far East, is managed by Gazprom GAZP.MM and will process 42 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

Annually it will also produce up to 60 million cubic metres of helium, some 1 million tonnes of propane, around 500,000 tonnes of butane and 2.5 million tonnes of ethane.

It is expected to reach its full capacity in 2025 to become one of the world's largest gas processing plants.

The bulk of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to be produced at the plant, up to 1.3 million tonnes a year, will be exported.

Helium, which is used in medicine and other sectors, will also be exported in special-purpose cryogenic containers via a hub at the Pacific port of Vladivostok.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.