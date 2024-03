MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi held a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, after "tense" talks over safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with Russian officials.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

