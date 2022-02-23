US Markets

Russia's Putin authorises military operations in Donbass - domestic media

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorised troops to carry out a special military operation in the Donbass region of Ukraine, Russian news agencies said on Thursday.

They quoted Putin as saying Russia could not tolerate what he called the threats from Ukraine and warning against foreign interference.

