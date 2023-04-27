Russia's Putin approves Urals oil discounts for export duty

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin approved on Thursday changes to the law, setting fixed discounts for the price of Urals oil blend to Brent in order to calculate the export duty, according to the official website of legal information.

Differential of Urals to Brent widened significantly in December after the West imposed price caps of $60 per barrel for the Russian oil as part of the wider sanctions over Ukraine, reducing taxable base.

The discount is fixed at $204.4 per tonne ($28 per barrel) from April 15 to May 14 and at $182.5 per tonne ($25 per barrel) from May 15 to June 14 and for further periods for calculation of export duty.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.