Russia's Putin and Iran's Raisi oversee railway deal signing

Credit: REUTERS/Sputnik Photo Agency

May 17, 2023 — 04:30 am EDT

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday oversaw, via video-link, the signing of a deal on financing and construction of an Iranian railway line to facilitate regional trade.

The Rasht-Astara railway is seen as an important link in the broader international North–South Transport Corridor, connecting India, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan and other countries via railways and sea.

