Russia's Putin and Iran's Raisi discuss energy and transport in telephone call

January 11, 2023 — 10:13 am EST

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed energy and transport projects with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in a telephone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

Moscow and Tehran have moved to forge closer relations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February and the two are among the world's largest oil exporters.

In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said the two leaders had discussed how to further develop "mutually beneficial projects in the energy, transport and logistics sectors" and also stated their desire to "normalise" the situation in Syria.

