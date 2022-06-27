Russia's Putin and Brazil's Bolsonaro discuss global food security

Updates with Bolsonaro's comments

MOSCOW/SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, discussed global food security and confirmed their intention to strengthen their strategic partnership, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Putin assured Bolsonaro in a phone call that Russia would fulfil all its obligations to supply fertilisers to Brazil, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The South American leader confirmed his call with Putin during an event on Monday.

"I just had a phone call with President Putin of Russia, in which we talked about food security and also energy security," Bolsonaro said, adding that his agriculture and energy ministers were also on the call.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Sandra Maler)

