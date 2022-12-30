Russia's Promsvyazbank says it has bought SMP Bank

Adds context

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Promsvyazbank said on Friday that it had bought its competitor SMP Bank, without disclosing the price of the deal.

Promsvyazbank, one of Russia's 13 "systemically important credit institutions", offers a wide range of services but has focused on state employees and the defence sector since it was bailed out by the central bank in 2017.

Promsvyazbank was targeted with Western sanctions this year over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

SMP Bank, which was placed under U.S. sanctions in 2014, is majority owned by the Rotenberg family. Washington says brothers Arkady and Boris Rotenberg both have close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)

