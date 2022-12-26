Russia's Power Machines completes first high-power gas turbine to replace imported equipment

Refiles to correct spelling of company name to Machines, not Mashines, in headline and lede paragraph

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian power equipment manufacturer Power Machines said on Monday it had completed assembly and testing of its first domestically made high-power gas turbine, aiming to replace imported energy equipment unavailable due to sanctions.

According to a statement, Power Machines plans to be able to produce eight 170-megawatt turbines a year by 2025 and raise annual capacity to 12 turbines in the future, as well as to ensure maintenance of gas turbines, including imported ones.

Russia has for years been trying to start production of its own medium and large capacity gas turbines for power plants. But it has accelerated the process as importing and maintaining equipment in Russia has became much much harder since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, and the West responded with unprecedented sanctions.

Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, General Electric GE.N, and Alstom ALSO.PA, whose turbines were used to built modern gas power plants in Russia, are either withdrawing from the Russian market or have already suspended operations.

"The powerful turbine, which was assembled and tested at our test facility, is living proof that we are on the right track and that our goal will be achieved: Russia will have its own gas turbines, will have its own technology with full localisation," Alexander Konyukhov, head of Power Machines, was quoted as saying in the statement.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Anastasiya Lyrchikova, editing by Mark Heinrich)

