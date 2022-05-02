US Markets
Russia's Potanin buys card processing firm from Global Payments

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin's Interros group said on Monday it had bought United Card Services, part of Global Payments Inc GPN.N, its third deal in the space of three weeks as it snaps up financial assets from buyers exiting the Russian market in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Interros did not disclose the value of the deal.

