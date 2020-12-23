Russia's Polyus to spend $600 mln expanding its second largest mine

Adds detail, quotes, context

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's largest gold producer Polyus PLZL.MM will spend $600 million on the construction of a new gold processing plant and upgrade of its Blagodatnoye mine in Siberia, its main source of near-term output growth.

After the construction of Mill 5, which will start next year, Polyus will concentrate on the development of its giant Sukhoi Log deposit.

"The main part of the investment programme at Blagodatnoye does not coincide with the peak of investment in the Sukhoi Log development," Mikhail Stiskin, Polyus' chief financial officer, told Reuters. Sukhoi Log investment will peak after 2023.

Polyus plans to produce 2.8 million troy ounces of gold in 2020 and sees capital expenditure of between $700 million and $750 million this year.

The new Mill 5 will produce 390,000 ounces of gold a year after its launch in 2025. Located near Polyus' flagship Olimpiada mine, Blagodatnoye is the company's second largest mine and the new mill will almost double Blagodatnoye's total output.

A feasibility study for the new facility had been expected this summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it until now.

The delay means Polyus has been able to allow for further coronavirus-related risks in the project's timeline. The launch date already takes into account possible delays in delivery of equipment and travel restrictions for workers, Stiskin said.

The CFO added that the company currently has a large gold resource portfolio, but it could consider buying gold exploration licences over the longer term.

