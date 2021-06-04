Russia's Polyus to consider sustainability-linked bonds

ST PETERSBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - Russia's largest gold producer Polyus PLZL.MM will consider issuing sustainability-linked bonds for refinancing of its 2022 Eurobond, Chief Executive Pavel Grachev told Reuters.

Polyus's net debt to EBITDA ratio will begin to rise in the coming years as it increases investment in its two expansion projects, Blagodatnoye and Sukhoi Log, the CEO said.

