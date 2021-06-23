Russia's Polyus to boost gold output by 4% in 2022

Russia's largest gold producer Polyus plans to increase gold output by 4% to 2.8 million troy ounces in 2022, it said on Wednesday.

Polyus, the world's fourth-largest gold producer, will raise production further in 2023 to 2.9 million troy ounces but will keep capital expenditures stable compared with 2021, it said in a statement.

