Russia's Polyus to boost gold output by 4% in 2022

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia's largest gold producer Polyus PLZL.MM plans to increase gold output by 4% to 2.8 million troy ounces in 2022, it said on Wednesday.

Polyus, the world's fourth-largest gold producer, will raise production further in 2023 to 2.9 million troy ounces but will keep capital expenditures stable compared with 2021, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova Editing by David Goodman )

