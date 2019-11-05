Russia's Polyus says 2020 capex will be higher than forecast

Russia's biggest gold producer, Polyus, said on Tuesday it was significantly increasing its capital expenditure (capex) plans for 2020 compared with earlier forecasts.

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest gold producer, Polyus PLZL.MM, said on Tuesday it was significantly increasing its capital expenditure (capex) plans for 2020 compared with earlier forecasts.

"I will not give you a precise number but what I can tell you is that taking into account the spillover of capex from 2019 to 2020... there will be a significant increase in capex of the group versus the previous guidance in 2020," Chief Financial OfficerMikhail Stiskin said on a call with analysts.

