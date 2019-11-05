Russia's Polyus says 2020 capex will be higher than forecast

Corrects speaker in second paragraph to clarify comments were made by CFO, not CEO

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest gold producer, Polyus PLZL.MM, said on Tuesday it was significantly increasing its capital expenditure (capex) plans for 2020 compared with earlier forecasts.

"I will not give you a precise number but what I can tell you is that taking into account the spillover of capex from 2019 to 2020... there will be a significant increase in capex of the group versus the previous guidance in 2020," Chief Financial OfficerMikhail Stiskin said on a call with analysts.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova, editing by Louise Heavens)

((moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.