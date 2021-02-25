Russia's Polyus Q4 net profit up 20% y/y on higher gold prices

Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit rose 20% year-on-year to $835 million due to a 26% increase in gold prices.

Its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $1.1 billion, up 29% year-on-year, while revenue rose 18% to $1.5 billion.

Polyus added that it was on track to produce 2.7 million troy ounces of gold in 2021.

