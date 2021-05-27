Russia's Polyus Q1 core earnings up 25% y/y

Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Thursday that its first-quarter core earnings rose by 25% year-on-year to $739 million due to higher gold sales and stronger global prices for the precious metal.

Its revenue rose by 18% to $1.0 billion, the company said in a statement, adding that it was on track to spend $1.0-$1.1 billion on its capital expenditures in 2021.

