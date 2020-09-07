Russia's Polyus net profit up 63% on higher gold prices

Contributor
Polina Devitt Reuters
Published

Russian largest gold producer Polyus said on Monday that its second-quarter net profit rose 63% year-on-year to $684 million due to a 31% increase in gold prices.

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian largest gold producer Polyus PLZL.MM said on Monday that its second-quarter net profit rose 63% year-on-year to $684 million due to a 31% increase in gold prices.

Its second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were at $860 million, up 42% year-on-year, while revenue rose 29% to $1.2 billion.

Polyus remains on track to produce 2.8 million troy ounces of gold in 2020 with capital expenditures expected at between $700 million and $750 million.

Its board of directors recommended a dividend payment for the first half of 2020 of $435 million, or 30% of Polyus' EBITDA for the period. The dividend payment, with the record date due October 20, is expected at 240.18 roubles ($3.19) a share.

Polyus was able to maintain uninterrupted operations at all assets during the second quarter, despite the COVID-19 outbreak at its Olimpiada mine in Russia which was contained.

Polyus remained free-cash-flow positive with $450 million of levered free cash flow, bringing the first-half figure to $709 million.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More