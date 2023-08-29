Russia's Polyus H1 adjusted net profit jumps 33% y/y

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest gold miner Polyus PLZL.MM posted a 33% year-on-year jump in January-June adjusted net profit on Tuesday and a 37% EBITDA increase following higher prices and increased sales.

The company's adjusted net profit stood at $1.05 billion, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at $1.7 billion and revenue at $2.39 billion, up 29% year on year. Non-adjusted profit was down 59% at $558 million.

Physical sales volume rose 24%, while gold output jumped 36% to 1.45 million ounces, with the difference going into stockpiles.

Polyus, which has been hit by Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and completed a $6.4 billion share buyback last month, said it could consider cancelling a portion of the repurchased shares.

($1 = 95.8600 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)

