Russia's Polyus H1 adjusted net profit down 25% on lower sales

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian largest gold producer Polyus PLZL.MM said on Wednesday its first-half adjusted net profit fell by 25% year-on-year to $792 million due to lower sales.

Reporting its first financial results since Russia sent troops to Ukraine in February in what Moscow calls its special military operation, Polyus said that the gold sales declined by 19% to 1.0 million troy ounces in January-June.

Polyus has not been directly targeted by Western sanctions imposed on Moscow since February.

