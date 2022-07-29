Russia's Polyus completes open market buyback programme

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russian gold producer Polyus PLZL.MM has completed its open market buyback programme, the company said on Friday.

A total of 69,564 of the company's ordinary shares were purchased under the programme on the Moscow Exchange from February 28 to March 1.

In January, Polyus approved the buyback programme worth up to $200 million.

