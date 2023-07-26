Russia's Polyus closes books on $6.4 bln share buyback early

Adds details in paragraphs 2-4

July 26 (Reuters) - Russian gold producer Polyus PLZL.MM said on Wednesday that it had closed the books for its more than $6 billion share buyback early, and that the entire buyback package would be redeemed.

Earlier this month, Polyus said its board had approved a share buyback worth up to 579.4 billion roubles ($6.44 billion) that could boost its financial flexibility for future M&A deals.

It said that it would buy back 40,802,741 shares, representing 100% of the maximum number of shares set out in its tender offer, or 29.99% of outstanding shares.

A Polyus representative said a large shareholder had submitted a bid to sell part of its stake and that a large number of retail investors had participated.

The subsequent free-float value will be determined once calculations have been finalised.

On Tuesday, a delisting of Polyus' depositary receipts from the London Stock Exchange, in part due to U.S. and UK sanctions against the company over Russia's actions in Ukraine, came into effect.

