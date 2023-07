July 26 (Reuters) - Russian gold producer Polyus PLZL.MM said on Wednesday that it had closed the books for its share buyback programme early, and that the entire buyback package would be redeemed.

It said that it would buy back 40,802,741 shares or 29.9% of outstanding shares.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

