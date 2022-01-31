Russia's Polyus approves share buyback worth up to $200 mln

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The board of Russian gold producer Polyus PLZL.MM has approved an open market buyback programme worth up to $200 million, the company said on Monday.

The purchases of ordinary shares under the programme may be executed during a six-month period commencing on Monday.

