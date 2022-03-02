Russia's Polymetal suspends capex forecasts

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L on Wednesday suspended its 2022 cost and capital expenditure guidance but kept its production forecast of 1.7 million ounces of gold equivalent, a mix of gold and other metals, unchanged.

"The current devastating conflict in Ukraine and related economic and political developments are likely to require a lot of management efforts to maintain company performance," Polymetal said.

"However, despite a wide range of uncertainties we will be working under in 2022, it is our current intention to operate as normally as possible, but remain agile to evolving circumstances," it added.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

