Russia's Polymetal suspends capex forecast, appalled by conflict in Ukraine

Add details, quotes, context

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L suspended its 2022 cost and capital expenditure guidance amid the conflict in Ukraine but kept its production forecast of 1.7 million ounces of gold equivalent, a mix of gold and other metals, unchanged.

Russia is the world's third largest producer of gold after Australia and China. Its gold miners mainly sell their gold to the country's commercial banks.

Russia's central bank resumed gold purchases on the domestic market on Monday as part of its measures to try and ensure financial stability during Western sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

"We are shocked and appalled by the events going on in Ukraine. The conflict in Ukraine and related economic and political developments are likely to require a lot of management efforts to maintain company performance," Vitaly Nesis, Polymetal chief executive, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"However, despite a wide range of uncertainties we will be working under in 2022, it is our current intention to operate as normally as possible," he added.

Polymetal's 2021 net earnings fell by 15% to $904 million, while its revenue rose by 1% to $2.9 billion, the company said, adding that it recommended a final dividend of $0.52 per share, or $246 million in total.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens and Andrew Heavens)

((moscow.newsroom@reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.