Russia's Polymetal says auditor Deloitte resigns

April 8 (Reuters) - Russian precious metals producer Polymetal International Plc POLYP.L said on Friday its auditor Deloitte LLP has resigned, as the auditing firm decided to stop its operations in Russia and Belarus in the aftermath of the Ukraine crisis.

Polymetal said Deloitte took the decision as the firm would not be able to carry out an audit of a company whose majority of assets and operations are in Russia.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.