Russia's Polymetal reports coronavirus outbreak at one of its deposits

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L said on Monday that about 100 people had tested positive for the new coronavirus at its Mayskoye deposit in Russia's Far East.

Russia, which has a total population of around 145 million, has recorded the fourth highest number of infections globally since the start of the pandemic.

The situation at Mayskoye is under control and the outbreak is not expected to have an effect on production, Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told reporters. Mayskoye produced 8% of Polymetal's output in 2019. About 900 people work there in total.

Nesis also said that Polymetal had applied to the Russian government for a perpetual gold export licence but remains focused on domestic sales to Russian banks.

Polymetal is on track to meet its 2020 production guidance of 1.5 million troy ounces of gold equivalent, he added.

