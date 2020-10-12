Russia's Polymetal reports coronavirus outbreak at one of its deposits

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L said on Monday that about 100 people had been tested positive for the new coronavirus at its Mayskoye deposit in Russia's Far East.

The situation is under control and no effect on production is expected from the outbreak, Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told reporters. Mayskoye produced 8% of Polymetal's output in 2019. About 900 people work there in total.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova, editing by)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.