Russia's Polymetal reports coronavirus outbreak at one of its deposits

Polina Devitt Reuters
Anastasia Lyrchikova Reuters
Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Monday that about 100 people had been tested positive for the new coronavirus at its Mayskoye deposit in Russia's Far East.

The situation is under control and no effect on production is expected from the outbreak, Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told reporters. Mayskoye produced 8% of Polymetal's output in 2019. About 900 people work there in total.

