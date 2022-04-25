Russia's Polymetal Q1 revenue up 4% y/y

April 25 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L said on Monday that its first-quarter revenue grew by 4% year on year to $616 million due to higher gold prices.

Polymetal's production of gold equivalent - a mix of gold and other metals - decreased by 6% to 372,000 troy ounces, the miner said in a statement, adding that it was on track to produce 1.7 million ounces in 2022.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

