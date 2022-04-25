Russia's Polymetal Q1 revenue up 4% y/y

Adds details, quotes, context

April 25 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L said on Monday that its first-quarter revenue grew by 4% year on year to $616 million due to higher gold prices.

Western sanctions imposed on Moscow after it sent its troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24 put "tremendous pressure" on Polymetal in the first quarter, the company said. It has not been directly targeted by the sanctions.

"The company continues to operate safely and profitably and is fully focused on ensuring business continuity and long-term viability," Vitaly Nesis, Polymetal's chief executive, said in a statement.

"The Board and management continue to actively explore options to adjust company asset ownership structure to preserve shareholder value and address the needs of other stakeholders," he added.

Polymetal's production of gold equivalent - a mix of gold and other metals - decreased by 6% to 372,000 troy ounces, the company said, adding that it was on track to produce 1.7 million ounces in 2022.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

