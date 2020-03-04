Russia's Polymetal posts record net profit amid higher gold prices

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Polymetal POLYP.L, one of Russia's largest gold and silver producers, said on Wednesday its 2019 net earnings rose by 36% to a record high of $483 million due to stronger global gold prices and higher output.

Its production of gold equivalent, a mix of gold and other metals, rose by 3% to 1.61 million troy ounces in 2019 and exceeded Polymetal's initial guidance of 1.55 million ounces. The average price of its gold and silver rose by 13% and 11%, respectively.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

