Russia's Polymetal names new board members after exodus over Ukraine

March 18 (Reuters) - Gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L said on Friday it had appointed four new board members following the abrupt departure of its British chairman and most of its board of directors this month in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Polymetal said Janat Berdalina, Steven Dashevsky, Evgueni Konovalenko and Paul Ostling were named independent non-executive directors, with effect from March 17.

Berdalina, a consulting professional, has held director positions at several Kazakh entities, while Dashevsky is the chief executive officer at UK-based investment management firm D&P Advisors LLP. Konovalenko is a senior executive at Russian-founded Renaissance Capital.

Ostling has served as director at several Russian companies including potash producer Uralkali, besides having helped build E&Y's businesses in Russia and Eastern Europe.

Shares in Polymetal were up 2.4% by midday in London and were the top gainer on the FTSE 100 .FTSE. Many Russian firms are drawing strong interest from smaller investors who have shrugged off any qualms about investing in their London-listed stocks that major global investors are viewing as "uninvestable".

Earlier this month, Polymetal Chairman Ian Cockerill and five other non-executive independent directors left the London-listed company's board.

Polymetal had given no further details for the departures, which coincided with concerns over the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions on Russia.

Russia has called the campaign it launched on Feb. 24 a "special military operation."

