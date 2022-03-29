Russia's Polymetal mulls options as Ukraine crisis hammers shares

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Russian precious metals producer Polymetal said on Tuesday it was considering various options to boost shareholder value, including potential changes to its asset-holding structure, as the Ukraine crisis batters its shares.

The London-listed miner said it was considering options including changes to "ensure distinct ownership" in various jurisdictions where it operates.

The news comes after the miner said on Monday it was looking at possibly breaking off its Kazakh mines at the request of a group of investors.

Polymetal shares have fallen more than 80% so far this year.

