March 28 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L is analysing the possibility of demerger of its Kazakh mines at the request of a group of investors, it said on Monday, adding that it was premature to speak of a decision.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Louise Heavens)

