MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L has increased its 2020 capex plan to $540 million, the company said in a presentation published on Monday.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alex Richardson)

