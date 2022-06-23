Russia's Polymetal expects silver to account for less than 5% of 2022 sales

June 23 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L expects silver bullion to account for less than 5% of 2022 sales because of a lack of reliable export channels, it said on Thursday.

The company's sales of gold bullion and concentrates from Kazakhstan continue as usual and sales of gold bullion and concentrates from Russia to Asian markets have returned to regular schedules, it added.

