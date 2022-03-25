Commodities

Russia's Pobeda airline to ground some Boeings to deal with sanctions - Interfax

David Ljunggren Reuters
Russian airline Pobeda, a low-cost unit of the state carrier Aeroflot, will ground 16 of its 41 Boeing B-737-800 jets until the end of 2022 to help it cope with Western sanctions, Interfax news agency said on Friday.

"To maintain flight safety ... we will reduce the fleet to 25 aircraft. The remaining planes will not fly until the end of the year so that the spare parts we have accumulated will last until lost supply chains are restored," the agency quoted acting general director Andrei Yurikov as telling employees.

