Russia's pipeline gas exports to Europe down versus December

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian gas supply to Europe this month has declined, with January 1-15 daily volumes down by 6.5% from December's average levels, Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.

Average daily pipeline volumes fell to 79.6 million cubic metres (mcm) from 85.1 mcm seen in December on average, according to calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom's daily reports on gas transits via Ukraine.

Supply was up from 63.7 mcm in January 1-15 2022.

Russia's gas exports to Europe, once its primary export market, have fallen sharply since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

Gazprom has suspended disclosure of its export data. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

The Sudzha metering point on the Russia-Ukraine border, as well as the TurkStream pipeline that crosses the Black Sea, are the only functioning routes for piping Russian gas to Europe.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

