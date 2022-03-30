Russia's Petropavlovsk seeks to restructure debt with sanction-hit Gazprombank

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

March 30 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk POG.L is in early talks with its advisers and Gazprombank GZPRI.MM to potentially restructure its debt after it was unable to pay interest due to sanctions on the Russian bank, it said on Wednesday.

The potential restructuring comes as the London-listed miner has a $200 million committed term loan with Gazprombank and around $87 million in credit lines, interest of which had not been paid due to Western sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

