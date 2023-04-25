News & Insights

Russia's Ozon redeems about 94% of Eurobonds principal

April 25, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Russian e-commerce firm Ozon OZON.O on Tuesday said it had redeemed about 94% of the principal amount of its dollar-denominated Eurobonds, due in 2026.

Ozon has been in talks for months since trading in its shares was suspended on Nasdaq. Last week Ozon said that bondholders who had provided their information before an April 5 cut-off date were paid in U.S. dollars and roubles.

