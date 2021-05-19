US Markets
Russia's Ozon prices accelerated bookbuilding at $50 per ADR -sources

Olga Popova Reuters
Russian online retailer Ozon has set the price for selling American depositary receipts (ADRs) in the company via an accelerated bookbuilding at $50 per ADR, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Minority shareholders are selling up to 5.97 million ADRs, sources said earlier.

