Russia's Ozon prices accelerated bookbuilding at $50 per ADR -sources

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russian online retailer Ozon OZON.O has set the price for selling American depositary receipts (ADRs) in the company via an accelerated bookbuilding at $50 per ADR, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Minority shareholders are selling up to 5.97 million ADRs, sources said earlier.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

