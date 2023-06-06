Russia's Ozon lifts forecast for turnover on its e-commerce platform

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Russian e-commerce firm Ozon OZON.O on Wednesday raised its growth forecast for goods turnover on its platform to more than 70% this year, sending its depositary receipts higher to sharply outperform the wider Moscow market.

Russia's second-largest online retailer, Ozon is currently appealing a decision by the U.S. Nasdaq exchange to de-list its shares, which have not traded on the American bourse since February 2022. Its Moscow-listed depositary receipts OZONDR.MM were up 2.9% at 1024 GMT.

Ozon has not been sanctioned by the West over Moscow's actions in Ukraine and has become a key seller of Western products after foreign companies reduced exports and closed operations in Russia. It has opened offices in China, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan in the past year and plans to do so in Armenia, too.

Ozon Chief Financial Officer Igor Gerasimov told an investor conference the company expected growth in its gross merchandise value (GMV) - the total value of goods and services sold on the platform - to be at least 70% in 2023. It had previously expected growth of no less than 60%.

Ozon's GMV in 2022 grew 86% to 832.3 billion roubles ($10.24 billion).

The company's core earnings grew for the fourth quarter in a row in January-March this year. Dividends would be paid once Ozon has exhausted its growth potential, Gerasimov said.

($1 = 81.2800 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Potter)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.