Russia's output cut will take oil production to 9.7 mln bpd through June - RIA quotes Novak

Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

March 23, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said a previously announced cut of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in oil production would be from an output level of 10.2 million bpd in February, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

That would mean Russia is aiming to produce 9.7 million bpd between March and June, when the production cut will be in force, according to Novak.

Novak also said Russia had not received any proposals from members of the OPEC+ group to change the terms of an existing production cut agreement. Russia's 500,000-bpd voluntary cuts are on top of the OPEC+ deal and were announced last month following the imposition of fresh Western sanctions on Russia's oil exports.

